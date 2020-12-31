Morgan Stanley Sells 1,027,399 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 38.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,635,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,027,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBD shares. BidaskClub raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

