Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Benefitfocus worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 256,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNFT opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $467.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.80. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNFT. BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

