JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of VirnetX worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 5,668.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 532.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 318.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of VirnetX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE VHC opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.24. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

