Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 539.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 23,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $429.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,203.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle acquired 2,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

