JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 100,435.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,981,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 44,937,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 792.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,270,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,757,000 after buying an additional 3,792,445 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5,267.9% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,264,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,796,000 after buying an additional 2,222,110 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 6,882,633.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,533,000 after buying an additional 1,032,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,079,000.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $70.44.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

