JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $258,000 Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 436.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 7.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.43. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

