Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.36. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $11.72.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

