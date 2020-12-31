Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 155,902 Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 155,902 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Frank’s International worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Frank’s International by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 765,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 331,795 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 40.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 209,684 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 104.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 174,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 649,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 155,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,113,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 142,780 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FI opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $626.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.45. Frank’s International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

