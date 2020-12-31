Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $840.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $33.99.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Mizuho cut their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.16.
About PBF Energy
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
