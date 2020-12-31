Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $840.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $33.99.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 38.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after purchasing an additional 922,090 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 367,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Mizuho cut their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

