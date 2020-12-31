International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in International General Insurance by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

IGIC opened at $7.74 on Thursday. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 9.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IGIC. BidaskClub raised International General Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised International General Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of International General Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 15th.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

