Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,695 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Atento were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Plaisance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atento by 40.1% during the second quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 332,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. Atento S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atento S.A. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATTO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

