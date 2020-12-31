BlackRock Inc. Takes $64,000 Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Navigator by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.73 and a beta of 2.24.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Navigator Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.