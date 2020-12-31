BlackRock Inc. Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Verb Technology worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Verb Technology stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.21. Verb Technology Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 131.68% and a negative net margin of 153.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verb Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Verb Technology Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.