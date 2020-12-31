EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) had its price objective upped by Sidoti from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of EMCOR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.25.

NYSE EME opened at $92.01 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.57%.

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,783,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,605,000 after acquiring an additional 267,572 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 538,991 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3,649.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after acquiring an additional 487,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

