BlackRock Inc. Has $96,000 Stock Position in Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Research Solutions were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

In other news, major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 62,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $144,704.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,452,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,938.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $68,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 623,427 shares of company stock worth $1,423,847. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSSS opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 million, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

