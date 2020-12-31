BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Global Self Storage worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Global Self Storage stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

In other news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 7,500 shares of Global Self Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

