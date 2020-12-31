JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 83.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.77. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $242.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.40 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 405.92%. On average, analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

