BidaskClub Lowers CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ CBAT opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $365.57 million, a PE ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. CBAK Energy Technology has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CBAK Energy Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

