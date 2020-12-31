Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein Sells 15,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $923,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $923,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $894,150.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $955,650.00.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after buying an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 497,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after buying an additional 186,428 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $22,036,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

