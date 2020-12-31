Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.73

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $5.60. Innodata shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 56,897 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $134.35 million, a PE ratio of -271.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

In related news, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 15,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 118,366 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $477,014.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at $139,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,297 shares of company stock worth $1,058,889. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innodata stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,796 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Innodata at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

