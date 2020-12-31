Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) VP Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TER opened at $120.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $122.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.92.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.