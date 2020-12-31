State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRHC)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRHC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Freedom were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Freedom by 27.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freedom by 235.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Freedom in the second quarter valued at $731,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Freedom by 6.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Freedom by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:FRHC opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of -0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

In other Freedom news, CFO Evgeny Ler sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $381,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,505.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

