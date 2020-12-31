State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth about $87,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sequans Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. Sequans Communications S.A. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $8.29.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Sequans Communications Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

