Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 85.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 86,241 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 60.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 61.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 512,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 44,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 55.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 519,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TNP opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.63. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

