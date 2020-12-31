State Street Corp Sells 4,410 Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.11% of Acer Therapeutics worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACER. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

ACER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acer Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

NASDAQ ACER opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.77. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

