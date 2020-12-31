State Street Corp Acquires Shares of 96,200 Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genius Brands International by 486.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,888 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $809,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 396.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 341,700 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 169,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 129,615 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genius Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:GNUS opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

Genius Brands International Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.