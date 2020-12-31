AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 141.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 495,014 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,912,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 727,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 186,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -631.06 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $284.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.76 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,910,967 shares of company stock valued at $53,652,501 in the last three months. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

