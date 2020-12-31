SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 224.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 170,351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $63.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.28). SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 126.28%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

