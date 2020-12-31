Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.96.

Shares of AMAT opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

