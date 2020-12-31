MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.98

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $3.04. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 76,875 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $34.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

