FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.49

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.49 and traded as high as $44.31. FLIR Systems shares last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 785,657 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLIR shares. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,484 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

