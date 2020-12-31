Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.64

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.64 and traded as high as $11.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 17,273,596 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,811,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 208,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

