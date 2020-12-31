ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.19

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.19 and traded as high as $38.78. ACI Worldwide shares last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 476,041 shares trading hands.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $178,753.28. Also, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $99,918.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,780.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 316,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth $805,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 25.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $1,311,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

