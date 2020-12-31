Critical Comparison: Ampal American Israel (OTCMKTS:AMPLQ) & Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Ampal American Israel (OTCMKTS:AMPLQ) and Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ampal American Israel and Investcorp Credit Management BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampal American Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A Investcorp Credit Management BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ampal American Israel and Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampal American Israel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Investcorp Credit Management BDC $34.46 million 1.93 -$24.66 million $1.03 4.63

Ampal American Israel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Investcorp Credit Management BDC.

Profitability

This table compares Ampal American Israel and Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampal American Israel N/A N/A N/A Investcorp Credit Management BDC -63.72% 11.40% 4.34%

Volatility and Risk

Ampal American Israel has a beta of -10.74, suggesting that its stock price is 1,174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 63.4% of Ampal American Israel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Investcorp Credit Management BDC beats Ampal American Israel on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ampal American Israel

Ampal-American Israel Corp. is engaged in acquiring interests of businesses in the state of israel of that are israel-related. The company investment principally focus on companies and ventures. It operates in five segments: chemical, energy, real estate rental, leisure-time and finance. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

