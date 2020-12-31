Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) versus World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Head to Head Contrast

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) and Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

World Wrestling Entertainment has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven Arts Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

67.5% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Seven Arts Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and Seven Arts Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment 14.18% 48.59% 13.53% Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and Seven Arts Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment $960.40 million 3.92 $77.06 million $0.85 56.92 Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Seven Arts Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for World Wrestling Entertainment and Seven Arts Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment 1 3 9 0 2.62 Seven Arts Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $50.77, indicating a potential upside of 4.94%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than Seven Arts Entertainment.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats Seven Arts Entertainment on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets, including primary and secondary distribution; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparels, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Seven Arts Entertainment Company Profile

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television. It owns interests in approximately 39 completed motion pictures. In addition, the company licenses distribution rights in its motion pictures; produces and distributes recorded music; and operates a film production and post-production facility in New Orleans, Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Seven Arts Pictures, Plc and changed its name to Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

