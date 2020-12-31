Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.78. Fox Factory reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CJS Securities upgraded Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXF stock opened at $107.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.29.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

