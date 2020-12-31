KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded KVH Industries from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $203.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.80.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Felise Feingold sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $136,141.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,552.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Balog sold 20,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $233,811.94. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,242 shares of company stock worth $413,257. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in KVH Industries by 220.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in KVH Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KVH Industries by 23.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KVH Industries (KVHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.