Apartment Income REIT (NASDAQ:AIRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NASDAQ:AIRC) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AIRC. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of AIRC opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. invests in and owns apartment communities. The company focuses on garden style, mid-rise, and high-rise apartment communities. Its portfolio would include 98 apartment communities with 26,599 apartment homes. The company also provides property management services and certain other property-related services.

