SiTime’s (SITM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiTime currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

NASDAQ SITM opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day moving average is $74.80. SiTime has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $118.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -172.41.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $1,810,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,552,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock worth $8,466,621 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 1,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in SiTime by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.