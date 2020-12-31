Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on REKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

REKR stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $145,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rekor Systems by 755.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 334,102 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $133,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

