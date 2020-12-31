Avalara’s (AVLR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Avalara from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avalara from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.94.

AVLR stock opened at $170.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average of $141.82. Avalara has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $184.41. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $136,964.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,613.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $361,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,995 shares of company stock valued at $52,492,242 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

