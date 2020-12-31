John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW-A) Stock Price Up 1.2%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $46.10. Approximately 292,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76.

About John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW-A)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.