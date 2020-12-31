Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HUN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Huntsman from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.39.

NYSE HUN opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Huntsman by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Huntsman by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

