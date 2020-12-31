Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $126.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.95.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimpress will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 232.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cimpress by 71.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

