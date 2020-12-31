Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $45.33.

NYSE:HE opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $641.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 87.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

