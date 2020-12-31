CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.79.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.31. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $181.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 2.35.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,250,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $1,139,169.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,029.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,203 shares of company stock worth $51,155,283. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,370,000 after buying an additional 1,974,069 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,187,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,508,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,563,000 after buying an additional 164,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 26.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 697,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after buying an additional 146,324 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.