Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRMB. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.20.

TRMB stock opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Trimble has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $67.93.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,377.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $354,471.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,600.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

