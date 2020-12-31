OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.91. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%.

In related news, Director Moishe Gubin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

