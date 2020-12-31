OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OPHC stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.91. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
See Also: Bollinger Bands
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.