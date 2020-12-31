Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penn National Gaming from an overweight rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,646 shares of company stock worth $28,954,217. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 54.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

