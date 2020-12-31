ValuEngine Upgrades Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EKSO. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.33. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $10.74.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter valued at $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 39.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the second quarter worth about $630,000. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

